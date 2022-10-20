Nebraska Association of Fair Managers awards scholarships

Fair managers association awarding 4-H scholarships

The Nebraska Association of Fair Managers will award two Martha and Don Romeo Scholarships worth $500 each to one 4-H girl and one 4-H boy who are graduating seniors in Nebraska who plan to continue with post high school education.

Each applicant must have exhibited their 4-H projects in a county fair or at the State Fair within the last four years, according to a press release. Applicants must hold a 2.5 high school grade point average. Each applicant must also maintain a 2.5 GPA for the first semester in college and be registered for at least 12 credit hours.

Applicants must agree to apply the scholarship funds for tuition or fees at a two- or four-year college, or its equivalent. Each applicant must have demonstrated support for their school and community.

Applicants must exhibit, during the application process, a desire to achieve the goals of which they are capable. Financial need will not be considered in the selection process.

One male and one female finalist will be selected from each county and submitted to the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers for the final selection process.

Applications from Custer County high school seniors are due at the Custer County Extension Office by Nov. 30. No late entries will be accepted. Scholarship winners will be announced at the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers Annual Convention in January 2023.

Application forms can be found online at extension.unl.edu/statewide/custer/4-h-scholarships.

For more information and application forms, contact Colleen Peterson at the Nebraska Extension Custer County office at 308-872-6831.