Nebraska awarded USDA Farm to School grants

Nebraska will expand the number of schools participating in farm to school food programs through two grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The funding provides Nebraskan schools with improved access to local foods through comprehensive farm to school programming that includes local procurement and agricultural education efforts.

The USDA awarded $10 million in farm to school grants to 123 projects across the country for two-year projects, and $60 million in non-competitive grants to develop stronger programs over the next four years.

In Nebraska, Burwell Public Schools will receive $98,775 to expand their farm to school program. The district will build and strengthen the framework of classroom, cafeteria and community. Farm to school curriculum will be taught in the classroom, and hands-on activities will strengthen the students' knowledge through practical application. This project will also increase students’ awareness and knowledge of the process of food, from how it is grown to its impact on the human body. During this project, the students will grow their own fruits and vegetables for the cafeteria while exploring local food production.

The Nebraska Department of Education will receive $206,487 to develop and sustain an inclusive Nebraska Farm to School Network with key partners: Nebraska Extension, No More Empty Pots, Buy Fresh Buy Local Nebraska and the Center for Rural Affairs. The project will provide a foundation for collaboration, strengthening capacity for local food procurement in Nebraska schools, develop agriculture curriculum with farm to school components and increase the opportunity for school garden growth.

For more information on Nebraska’s Farm to School Program, go to education.ne.gov/ns/farm-to-school.

For more information on the USDA Farm to School Grants visit usda.gov.