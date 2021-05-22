Nebraska Bankers Association elects board of directors

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Bankers Association elected the following members to serve in at-large positions on the 2021-22 NBA Board of Directors. The board consists of 26 bankers and is the official governing body of the NBA.

» Curtis Heapy, Curtis.

» Ryne Seaman, Seward.

The following bankers have been appointed to represent their respective institutions on the 2021-22 NBA board of directors. These individuals represent the eight largest Nebraska financial institutions, as of June 30, 2020.

» Nicholas Baxter, Omaha.

» Cory Bergt, Lincoln.

» John Kotouc, Omaha.

» Kim Hammes, Omaha.

» Zachary Holoch, York.

» Joseph Sullivan, Omaha.

» Dan Svehla, Lincoln.

» Chris Wiedenfeld, Omaha.

The NBA also acknowledged outstanding leadership, and service to the association by the following individuals who have completed their terms on the NBA’s governing body.

» Alan Emshoff, NBA Past Chairman, Exeter.