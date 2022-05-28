Nebraska Bankers Association picks North Platte banker for leadership course

Stocks rose in choppy trading on Wall Street Wednesday afternoon following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent interest rate policy meeting. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq rose 1.2%. Retailers had some of the strongest gains after getting beaten down in recent days over concerns that soaring inflation was eating into their profits. Some of those concerns dissipated after the high-end department store operator Nordstrom reported higher sales and raised its profit forecast. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set mortgage rates, held steady at 2.76%.