Nebraska Bankers Association picks North Platte banker for leadership course

Hans Julius of NebraskaLand Bank has been selected to participate in the Nebraska Bankers Association’s leadership program,.
The Nebraska Bankers Association created the leadership program to enhance the leadership, organizational and performance skills of highly motivated, mid- to upper-level bankers, according to a press release. The program establishes a network of bank leaders who understand and can respond to local and national issues impacting the banking industry.
Individuals completing the two-year Leadership Program attend six practical sessions, each concentrating on an area of successful business operation, as well as a variety of NBA programs.