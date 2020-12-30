Nebraska Beef Council Board to meet Jan. 13

The Nebraska Beef Council Board of Directors will have a Zoom meeting at 10 a.m. Jan. 13, according to a press release.
The NBC Board of Directors will discuss USMEF Foreign Marketing. For more information, contact Pam Esslinger at pam@nebeef.org
