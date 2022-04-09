 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance classes

  • 0

Nebraska Extension and Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance will be offering Beef Quality Assurance and Beef Quality Assurance Transportation certification.

Two trainings will be offered in southwest Nebraska on April 21:

» Holdrege: 10 a.m. to noon CT, Phelps County Ag Center, 1308 Second St.

» Imperial: 4 to 6 p.m. MT, Crossroads Wesleyan Church, 220 W. 17th St.

Attendees will need to register online at bqa.unl.edu or by calling the Panhandle Research and Extension Center at 308-632-1230 with a list of names and phone numbers for all those registering. The fee is $20 per person or a flat fee of $100 for operations that bring five or more people. Additionally, an email address will need to be provided for certificates to be electronically issued.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Period pain forces people to take 5 days off work a year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News