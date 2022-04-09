Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance classes

Nebraska Extension and Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance will be offering Beef Quality Assurance and Beef Quality Assurance Transportation certification.
Two trainings will be offered in southwest Nebraska on April 21:
» Holdrege: 10 a.m. to noon CT, Phelps County Ag Center, 1308 Second St.
» Imperial: 4 to 6 p.m. MT, Crossroads Wesleyan Church, 220 W. 17th St.
Attendees will need to register online at bqa.unl.edu or by calling the Panhandle Research and Extension Center at 308-632-1230 with a list of names and phone numbers for all those registering. The fee is $20 per person or a flat fee of $100 for operations that bring five or more people. Additionally, an email address will need to be provided for certificates to be electronically issued.