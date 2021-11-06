Nebraska Beef Summit set for Nov. 18

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s animal science department is set to host the Nebraska Beef Summit Nov. 18, featuring speakers from across the United States covering topics crucial to the one of the state’s top industries.

In partnership with Nebraska Cattlemen, senior students in the Nebraska Beef Industry Scholars minor continue the tradition of planning the program’s speakers and topics — a great learning opportunity for future beef industry leaders.

“The Nebraska Beef Industry Scholars program is the most unique educational experience that exists in our university landscape for those students that are passionate about the beef industry,” said Kacie McCarthy, beef cow-calf specialist with Nebraska’s animal science department. “Program graduates are well equipped with critical thinking and communication skills as well as in-depth subject matter knowledge that will make them leaders within their chosen field of endeavor. This program is critical to the future of the beef industry.”

The seminar will begin with registration at 8 a.m. and conclude at 4:30 p.m. A variety of topics will be discussed at this year’s event including:

» Maximizing Traceability Programs: Jill Ginn, 44 Farms of Cameron, Texas.