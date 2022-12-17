Nebraska Cattlemen Announces Winners of the 2022 Industry Service and Hall of Fame Awards

Nebraska Cattlemen honored three recipients’ contributions to Nebraska’s beef industry at the during the 2022 Nebraska Cattlemen Annual Convention awards banquet.

The Nebraska Cattlemen Industry Service award recognizes the contribution of individuals who work outside the cattle industry and go above and beyond to support the agriculture community. The Nebraska Cattlemen Nominations Committee selected Gov. Pete Ricketts as this year’s Industry Service award recipient.

“I’m honored to be the recipient of this year’s Nebraska Cattlemen Industry Service Award,” Gov. Ricketts said. “Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers are the backbone of our state. It’s been an honor working alongside them to Grow Nebraska agriculture — and of course, our beef industry. Thank you to Nebraska Cattlemen for all you do each year to support our beef producers, from pasture to plate.”

While congratulating Gov. Ricketts on his honor, Executive Vice President Pete McClymont stated, “Governor Ricketts has played an instrumental role over the past eight years in keeping the Nebraska beef industry strong. From landmark tax relief to impactful, lasting trade promotion of beef, we cannot thank Governor Ricketts enough for his partnership and continuous support of the cattle community.”

Following the presentation of the Industry Service award was the Nebraska Cattlemen Hall of Fame award. The Hall of Fame award is the highest honor Nebraska Cattlemen can give to one of its members. Selection is based on contributions to the beef industry, contributions to Nebraska Cattlemen, community and civic contributions and cattle business accomplishments. After serving as former presidents of Nebraska Cattlemen, George and Barbra Cooksley were named as the 2022 Hall of Fame recipients. The Cooksleys own and operate Cooksley Ranch in Anselmo, and have dedicated their lives to strengthening and shaping the beef industry.

While thanking Nebraska Cattlemen, the Cooksleys said, “This award belongs to all those who went before us, encouraged us to be involved in the industry. To all those folks who took a chance on us, to speak our minds, make a motion during a meeting and take a leadership role, we say, ‘thank you.’ We have stayed involved and active because of the many friends we’ve made in the industry.”

Pete McClymont, executive vice president of Nebraska Cattlemen, said, “There is no couple more deserving of this prestigious award than George and Barb Cooksley. These two have spent countless hours away from their ranch to travel across Nebraska and help propel the beef community forward. While their work is not over, their dedication inspires those around them to become involved and make a difference. Nebraska Cattlemen congratulates the Cooksley on their well-earned award.”