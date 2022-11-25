 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska Cattlemen announces Young Cattlemen’s Connections Class of 2023

LINCOLN — Nebraska Cattlemen has announced the Young Cattlemen’s Connections Class of 2023. The selection committee chose 10 emerging leaders for the two-year program designed to help participants develop a solid foundation of industry knowledge and strengthen the future of Nebraska’s beef industry, according to a press release from Nebraska Cattlemen.

“There were many outstanding applicants who made our decision process difficult, and we are grateful for their participation,” Nebraska Cattlemen President-elect Steve Hanson said. “The YCC Class of 2023 is a talented group of individuals. I look forward to watching this group strengthen their industry knowledge and leadership skills as we set up the future of the beef community for success.”

The chosen participants for the Young Cattlemen’s Connections Class of 2023 are: Austin Aksamit, Denton; Connor Biehler, Lincoln; Catie Blessin, Kenesaw; Jon Caraway, Lexington; Rachel Eickman, Chester; Devin Jakub, Dwight; Tanner Justesen, Mitchell, South Dakota; Natalie Jones, Stapleton; Christina Lammers, Hartington; and Morgan Rhea, Blair.

During the two-year program, YCC members are provided with extensive communication training, given the opportunity to tour multiple Nebraska-based agriculture production facilities and trained on how to navigate state agencies and legislative processes.

To learn more about the Young Cattlemen’s Connections Program, go to nebraskacattlemen.org.

