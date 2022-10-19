Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund to help cattle producers affected by Sandhills fire

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund is accepting monetary donations and relief applications to assist beef cattle producers who were affected by the Sandhills fire on Oct. 2.

Donations are being accepted until Nov. 30, and relief applications are currently being accepted until Dec. 31.

Donations made to the fund may be tax deductible — a receipt will be sent upon deposit of funds. Those donating should consult with their tax advisor for final determination.

Funds will only be distributed to producers who experienced property loss or damage in areas where a fire was reported through the NEMA Watch Center. Membership in Nebraska Cattlemen is not required for applicants to receive relief.

To donate either online or by mailing a check, go to nebraskacattlemen.org/disaster-relief-fund.

For more information about other ways to help beef cattle producers recover from the wildfires, go to nebraskacattlemen.org/wildfire-resources.