Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation awards scholarships

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation announced during the Nebraska Cattlemen Midyear Meeting in Fremont that it awarded $69,500 in scholarships to 54 students furthering their education goals in the 2021-22 academic year.

“The Foundation strongly believes in the importance of a sound education for tomorrow’s industry leaders and is pleased to be able to provide this funding to these outstanding students to aid in their academic career,” says Mark Jagels, president of the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation. “Due to the generosity of many donors and the success of our Retail Value Steer Challenge fundraising project, the foundation was able to offer these scholarships.”

Established in 2014, the Nebraska Cattlemen Beef State Scholarship is the premier Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation scholarship providing a $10,000 award to an outstanding junior, senior or graduate level Nebraska resident student enrolled in a Nebraska college or university pursuing a beef industry related degree. The 2021 Nebraska Beef State Scholarship was awarded to Malina Lindstrom of Elm Creek. Malina will be a senior at UNL this fall, double majoring in animal science and agriculture communications. Malina is also working on a minor in beef industry scholars and is a member of the senior livestock judging team.