Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation awards scholarships

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation announced during the Nebraska Cattlemen Midyear Meeting in Fremont that it awarded $69,500 in scholarships to 54 students furthering their education goals in the 2021-22 academic year.
“The Foundation strongly believes in the importance of a sound education for tomorrow’s industry leaders and is pleased to be able to provide this funding to these outstanding students to aid in their academic career,” says Mark Jagels, president of the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation. “Due to the generosity of many donors and the success of our Retail Value Steer Challenge fundraising project, the foundation was able to offer these scholarships.”
Established in 2014, the Nebraska Cattlemen Beef State Scholarship is the premier Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation scholarship providing a $10,000 award to an outstanding junior, senior or graduate level Nebraska resident student enrolled in a Nebraska college or university pursuing a beef industry related degree. The 2021 Nebraska Beef State Scholarship was awarded to Malina Lindstrom of Elm Creek. Malina will be a senior at UNL this fall, double majoring in animal science and agriculture communications. Malina is also working on a minor in beef industry scholars and is a member of the senior livestock judging team.
The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation has partnered with Central Life Sciences this year in supporting Nebraska’s future agriculture leaders with Central Life Sciences Scholarships. Through a rebate program on purchases of Altosid IGR feed-through fly control, Central Life Sciences provided four $1,200 scholarships awarded to students pursuing a degree in an agriculture related field of study. The students receiving the scholarships are Matthew Dailey of Thedford, Jais Ford of Cody, Ethan Kreikemeier of West Point and Dalton Kunkee of Lexington.
In addition to the Beef State Scholarship and Central life Sciences Scholarships, the Foundation awarded 49 additional scholarships to the following students:
» Madison Adam — $1,200 Frank & Shirley Sibert Scholarship.
» Lauren Ahlers — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Neligh Andersen — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Taylor Cammack — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Seth Chandler — $1,000 West Central Affiliate Scholarship.
» Clay Curtis — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Jaylee Degroff — $1,200 Jim & Helen Gran Scholarship.
» Kacey Dethlefs — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Brett Downing — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Ashton Erickson — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Kathlyn Hauxwell — $1,200 Vance Uden Memorial Scholarship.
» Taralee Hudson — $1,200 Bill Pullen Scholarship.
» Anna Ideus — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Devin Jakub — $3,500 Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Scholarship.
» Jacque Johnson — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Eilzabeth Karnopp — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Marissa Kegley — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Heath Keiser — $1,200 Ron & Shirley Huss Scholarship.
» Olivia Klug — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Kate Krebs — $1,200 Martin Viersen Range Management & Conservation Memorial Scholarship.
» Korbin Kudera — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» George Lee — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Lindsi Loos — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Carsten Loseke — $1,200 Todd Ricenbaw Memorial Scholarship.
» Abigail Lutjelusche — $1,200 Cattlemen’s Open Scholarship.
» Emily Martindale — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Kaci Mashino — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» BaiLee McMillan — $1,200 Bill Briggs Family Memorial Scholarship.
» Sydney Meyer — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Abby Miller — $1,200 Col. Melvin Huss Memorial Scholarship.
» Katherine Mohr — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Taylor Peter — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Bailee Porter — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Laura Reiling — $1,200 Nebraska Cattlemen Beef Pit Scholarship.
» Ralston Ripp — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Ashlyn Robinson — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Rebel Sjeklocha — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Amber Staab — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Isacc Stallbaumer — $1,000 West Central Affiliate Scholarship.
» Colton Thompson — $1,200 Robert F. Lute II Memorial Scholarship.
» Kara Valasak — $1,200 Frank & Shirley Sibert Scholarship.
» Megan Vrbka — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Wesley Wach — $1,200 Clarence & Lois Jean Hartmann Scholarship.
» Sydney Wellsandt — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Madalynn Welsh — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» James Wetovick — $1,200 Donavan Yoachim Memorial Scholarship.
» Sheridan Wilson — $1,200 Bill Heller Memorial Scholarship.
» Michael Wolfe — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.
» Kaden Wykert — $1,000 Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship.