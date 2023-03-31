This year’s Nebraska Cattlemen 2023 Midyear Meeting is June 7-8 in North Platte.

“We look forward to meeting with our fellow cattlemen and women this summer in North Platte as we hear from industry leading experts about the most important issues facing beef cattle producers, discuss and shape policy for the association, and enjoy great steaks,” said Nebraska Cattlemen President Steve Hanson.

Event details are as follows:

June 7

11 a.m.-6 p.m. golf tournament (tee off at 11:30), River’s Edge Golf Course.

12-6 p.m. area tours (leaving from River’s Edge Golf Course).

1-4 p.m. Beef Ambassadors Contest, Farm Credit Services of America, 3021 E. Philip Ave.

5:30 p.m. Welcome reception social hour, River’s Edge Golf Course.

6:30 p.m. Welcome reception steak dinner, River’s Edge Golf Course.

June 8 – All events at Mid-Plains Community College, South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd.

7 a.m., 4 p.m. registration.

7:30-9:15 a.m. Session I: "Brand and Property Rights Committee, Natural Resources and Environment Committee."

9:15-10 a.m. Session II: "Member Services and Revenue Development Committee, Allied Industries Council."

10-11:45 a.m. Session III: "Taxation Committee, Animal Health and Nutrition Committee."

11 a.m.-12 p.m. NCW Consumer Education and Promotion Committee.

12:15-1:45 p.m. Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Lunch.

2-3:45 p.m. Session IV: Education and Research Committee, Marketing and Commerce Committee.

Registration is now available online at nebraskacattlemen.org. As more details become available they will be added to Nebraska Cattlemen’s website. For more information, contact the Nebraska Cattlemen office at 402-475-2333.