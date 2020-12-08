Nebraska Cattlemen welcome Halsey ranchers into hall of fame

During its annual business meeting on Dec. 4, the Nebraska Cattlemen inducted a couple into the Nebraska Cattlemen Hall of Fame, according to a press release.

This year, Alan and Sallie Atkins were inducted into the Nebraska Cattleman Hall of Fame by past President Mike Drinnin. The Hall of Fame is the most prestigious award that honors the greatest leaders in the industry for their service, said the press release.

“I can’t think of a more deserving couple to be inducted into the Nebraska Cattlemen Hall of Fame,” Drinnin said. “Together they have served in every area of the industry from ranching and farming to the political side of issues.”

Al and Sallie Atkins made a life together on the AL Ranch near Halsey. Their ranch is comprised 15,000 acres, 700 commercial angus/crossbred cows and backgrounds up to 2,000 calves each year. The AL Ranch strived to be an early adapter, implementing practices such as rotational grazing, land stewardship, synchronized breeding, optimized genetics and Beef Quality Assurance. The couple has also participated for many years in the Certified Angus Beef and other premium branded and export programs.