Nebraska Cattlewomen hosting beef ambassador contest

The Nebraska Cattlewomen Consumer Promotion and Education Committee have announced that the 2022 Nebraska Beef Ambassador Contest and beef advocacy training will be at 1 p.m. June 9 at Mid-Plains Community College in Valentine. The competition is targeted towards youth who are passionate about the beef industry.

The Nebraska Beef Ambassador Program provides an opportunities for youths, ages 14 to 24. The advocacy workshop will help participants learn how to use advocacy to share their stories, interview strategies and social media tools.

For more information and to register, go to nebraskacattlemen.org/about/nebraska-cattlewomen. Registration deadline is June 3.