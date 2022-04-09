 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nebraska Cattlewomen hosting beef ambassador contest

  • 0

The Nebraska Cattlewomen Consumer Promotion and Education Committee have announced that the 2022 Nebraska Beef Ambassador Contest and beef advocacy training will be at 1 p.m. June 9 at Mid-Plains Community College in Valentine. The competition is targeted towards youth who are passionate about the beef industry.

The Nebraska Beef Ambassador Program provides an opportunities for youths, ages 14 to 24. The advocacy workshop will help participants learn how to use advocacy to share their stories, interview strategies and social media tools.

For more information and to register, go to nebraskacattlemen.org/about/nebraska-cattlewomen. Registration deadline is June 3.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Period pain forces people to take 5 days off work a year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News