Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture hosting hundreds for 'Super Bowl' of livestock judging

Livestock judging requires knowledge and experience, and students from across the nation are gaining valuable portions of each in North Platte.

The North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture National Judging Contest, “Discover your Hidden Resources,” began Thursday morning and will continue into the weekend. On Friday, students evaluated beef, sheep, goats and pigs at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

“Livestock judging is one of the main contests that a lot of the colleges do,” said McKenna Darby, a sophomore at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. “There are a lot of competitions all around the United States.”

None is more prestigious than the NACTA national competition being hosted by NCTA this week, Darby said. Students from as far away as North Carolina are competing in the “Super Bowl” of ag competitions.

Gerald Conrad is a student at North Carolina State University and hopes to raise sheep someday.

“I’m in a two-year program right now studying livestock and poultry management, specifically sheep and beef,” Conrad said. “Upon graduation I’ll be transferring into agronomy.”

Conrad grew up on a cut-flower farm in North Carolina where his parents raised flowers and supplied local florists.

“Before that, we had sheep and goats, and I want to get back to that upon graduation, hopefully,” Conrad said.

He said he has never been to Nebraska before.

“I’ve never been far from home, so being out here is a whole new experience in general,” Conrad said. “It’s great, it’s really awesome to see so many different students from universities from all over the nation come together.”

Doug Smith, associate professor of animal science at NCTA, directed the livestock judging Friday.

“In the livestock judging contest, they look at four animals and study their structure, their balance, their performance, their muscle design,” Smith said. “The animals are graded against quality standards for the industry.”

The students are also asked to give reasons for their ranking of the animals in a particular class.

“They’ll go before a judge who is in the industry and they will get scored on their reasons,” Smith said, “in terms of their presentation, delivery, accuracy and just being able to orally defend their decision.”

He said there are some differences of opinion and the standards are open to some subjectivity.

“We’ve brought in some industry folks that are in the industry in terms of breeders,” Smith said. “They’ve grown up in the business, so they can provide their thoughts on each class.” The judges provide information to the students after each contest.

“It is something we hold in high regard and something students put in many years of traveling around the country (to do),” Smith said. “It gives them opportunity to practice and hone their skills.”

Smith said some are just learning how to judge, “so there’s a wide variety of capabilities and experience levels.”

The competition concludes today with competitions in livestock management, precision agriculture and ag communications. Awards will be presented at a 6 p.m. banquet at the D&N Event Center.

About 600 students, coaches, professors and teachers are participating in the event hosted by NCTA.

