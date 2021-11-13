Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Native American Heritage Month program is Tuesday

Geographic regions across the state are home to Lakota, near Pine Ridge; Nakota in southeast and Dakota. Each has a separate dialect and traditions, although all translate to “friendly people.”

Since 2007, Sexson has learned much about her elders, Native culture, traditions, art, music and even takes online classes to learn the Nakota language.

Researching a story from her mother, historical films, books and ancestry.com, she has linked her heritage five generations back to Sitting Bull.

At UNSTA, Sexson majored in commercial horticulture, and her husband in production agriculture. She recalls writing a paper in Del VanDerWerff’s Human Relations class in which she broached her Native heritage.

“Later, when older and wiser, I was able to learn more,” she shares. “I knew Native people from around here so that I didn’t go in blindly.”

Although her mother died a year after they met, Sexson has continued correspondence and visits with a cousin in Sioux Falls, and knows more about aunts, uncles and some siblings.

She plans to bring some of the photographs, stories, Nakota hymnal and other items to display at her presentation.

Sexson says she was honored to be asked by a friend to share some of her story for Native American Heritage Month. The program is sponsored by the NCTA Diversity Committee, chaired by Erika Arambula.