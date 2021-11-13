Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Native American Heritage Month program is Tuesday

CURTIS — Kelley Meyer Sexson will present a history and cultural message at NCTA on Tuesday with a program in observance of Native American Heritage Month.
The public presentation begins at 7 p.m. in the Education Center auditorium of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.
Sexson and her husband, Rick, are both graduates of the University of Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture. They are cattle producers at the Sexson Ranch between Wellfleet and Dickens, in southern Lincoln County.
As a newborn, Sexson was adopted by Kenneth and Virginia Meyer and raised at the family farm near Wellfleet. She recalls in high school a boy called her a derogatory term.
The title of her program, “Never a Half-Breed, but a Proud, Indigenous Warrior Woman” comes from the painful insult.
“My story is one of being adopted, with a white birth certificate for 14 years, then finding my new life as a native warrior woman. And how my two diverse lives connect,” she said.
Education is helpful for everyone, no matter what race, culture, gender, education level, she said.
At the age of 57, when she finally met her mother and later, some siblings, Sexson gained insights to the family. Her mother lived out in a rural area, about 5 miles outside of Marty, a small town in Charles Mix County of southeastern South Dakota.
Geographic regions across the state are home to Lakota, near Pine Ridge; Nakota in southeast and Dakota. Each has a separate dialect and traditions, although all translate to “friendly people.”
Since 2007, Sexson has learned much about her elders, Native culture, traditions, art, music and even takes online classes to learn the Nakota language.
Researching a story from her mother, historical films, books and ancestry.com, she has linked her heritage five generations back to Sitting Bull.
At UNSTA, Sexson majored in commercial horticulture, and her husband in production agriculture. She recalls writing a paper in Del VanDerWerff’s Human Relations class in which she broached her Native heritage.
“Later, when older and wiser, I was able to learn more,” she shares. “I knew Native people from around here so that I didn’t go in blindly.”
Although her mother died a year after they met, Sexson has continued correspondence and visits with a cousin in Sioux Falls, and knows more about aunts, uncles and some siblings.
She plans to bring some of the photographs, stories, Nakota hymnal and other items to display at her presentation.
Sexson says she was honored to be asked by a friend to share some of her story for Native American Heritage Month. The program is sponsored by the NCTA Diversity Committee, chaired by Erika Arambula.