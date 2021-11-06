Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture stock dog clinic is Friday, Sunday

Curtis — Stock dog owners and dogs are welcome to register for a spot in the 2021 Fall Herding Dog Clinic at NCTA.

The Aggie stock dog team at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture will host the clinic at the indoor arena of the campus Livestock Teaching Center, said team coach Leighlynn Obermiller.

Kent and Lori Herbel of the XP Ranch in Putnam, Oklahoma, conduct about 20 clinics per year. They have been training herding dogs to handle livestock in low-stress environments since 1999.

Friday’s classroom sessions are available for a separate fee. Spots for 12 dogs and handlers will be on-the-ground herding livestock during the Saturday and Sunday sessions.

Spectators are invited to audit for $25 per day, Obermiller said. Register through email at hobbermiller2@unl.edu or call 308-367-5221

The NCTA Stock Dog Team has competed in working dog trials at the XP Ranch for the past few years. Herbel was a guest clinician in early 2021.

“We had such a great time last May we wanted to bring Kent back again,” said Obermiller, who is an instructor in the NCTA Veterinary Technology division.