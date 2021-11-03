Nebraska Community Foundation offering nonprofit fund training

LINCOLN — After going virtual in 2020, Nebraska Community Foundation’s annual fund training returns to an in-person format for 2021 on Nov. 18.

NCF and McCook Community Foundation Fund are hosting a day of training sessions at McCook Community College, followed by an evening in downtown McCook.

After an opening plenary, the event offers 10 different breakouts throughout the day, with morning and afternoon sessions separated by a lunch program exploring NCF’s 2021 Transfer of Wealth study.

Breakout topics include planned giving, impactful grantmaking and marketing strategy. Sessions are co-led by NCF staff and peer affiliated fund volunteers.

Following the day’s training, attendees can embark on a community bus tour to experience McCook’s landmarks and history, then see a mini film festival at the Fox Theatre highlighting more than 25 years of community-building. The festival features the work of talented storyteller and NCF videographer Brian Kreikemeier, which encompasses communities across the state.

Instead of NCF’s usual banquet, the evening will feature a unique “Night on the Bricks.” This event takes place throughout numerous downtown McCook locations with varied opportunities to experience the sights, sounds and tastes of Southwest Nebraska.