Nebraska Cooperative Council Education Foundation awards 11 academic scholarships

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Cooperative Council Education Foundation has awarded 11 scholarships totaling $31,000 for the 2022-23 academic year to students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis and the University of Nebraska at Kearney, according to a press release.

The NCCEF scholarship program was initiated for the 1993-94 academic year with funding from voluntary contributions from the agricultural cooperatives which are members of the Nebraska Cooperative Council. Since the program’s inception, 231 scholarships totaling $313,600 have been awarded.

To be eligible for the scholarships, students must be majoring in agribusiness or agricultural economics at UNL, agribusiness or ag production systems at NCTA, or agribusiness at UNK. Eligibility is restricted to the children of parent that have been active co-op members for at least the prior three years. The NCCEF 2022-23 recipients are:

Recipient of a $3,000 NCCEF Scholarship in Honor of Robert C. Andersen:

» Madison Adam, daughter of Alex and Natalie Adam of Alliance, will be a junior at UNL majoring in agricultural economics. The Adam’s are members of WESTCO headquartered in Alliance, Farmers Co-op Elevator Company headquartered in Hemingford, and a customer of Farm Credit Services of America headquartered in Omaha.

Recipients of a $3,000 NCCEF Scholarship in Honor of Michael S. Turner:

» Blake Frink, son of Jason and Shannon of Hastings, will be a sophomore at UNL majoring in agricultural economics. The Frinks are members of CPI headquartered in Hastings and the Aurora Co-op Elevator Company headquartered in Aurora.

» Cade Payne, son of Josh and Ann Payne of Hemingford, will be a senior at UNL majoring in agribusiness. The Paynes are members of WESTCO headquartered in Alliance, Farmers Co-op Elevator Company headquartered in Hemingford, and Panhandle Rural Electric Membership Assn headquartered in Alliance.

» Valerie Bohuslavsky, daughter of Jeffrey and Dawn Bohuslavsky of David City, will be a junior at UNL majoring in agribusiness. The Bohuslavskys are members of Frontier Co-op headquartered in Lincoln, the Aurora Co-op Elevator Company headquartered in Aurora, and CVA headquartered in York.

» Skylar Shanahan, daughter of Tim and Missy Shanahan of Cedar Bluffs, will be a sophomore at UNL majoring in agribusiness. The Shanahans are members of Frontier Co-op headquartered in Lincoln.

» Hannah Williams, daughter of Bruce and Amy Williams of Morse Bluff, will be a sophomore at UNL majoring in agribusiness. The Williams are members of Frontier Co-op headquartered in Lincoln.

» Sam Wilkins, son of Brad and Wendy Wilkins of Ainsworth, will be a junior at UNL majoring in agricultural economics. The Wilkins are members of CVA headquartered in York.

» Grant Taylor, son of Kent Taylor of Ainsworth and Clisty Taylor of Arapahoe, will be a freshman at UNL majoring in agribusiness. The Taylors are members of CVA headquartered in York.

» Cooper Schutz, son of Joel and Jennifer Schutz of Arapahoe, will be a junior at UNK majoring in agribusiness. The Schutzs are members of Ag Valley Co-op headquartered in Edison.

Recipients of a $2,000 NCCEF Scholarship in Honor of Michael S. Turner:

» Konnor Thompson, son of Kent and Sara Thompson of Lawrence, will be a 2nd year student at NCTA majoring in ag production systems. The Thompsons are members of Fairfield N/S Co-op Fertilizer headquartered in Fairfield.

» Allison Wilkens, daughter of Mike and Kim Wilkens of Gibbon, will be a 3rd year student at NCTA majoring in agribusiness and ag production systems. The Wilkens are members of Aurora Co-op Elevator Company headquartered in Aurora and CHS headquartered in Holdrege.