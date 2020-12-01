Nebraska Corn Board seeks candidates for 3 districts

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Board is seeking candidates for three positions on the, according to a press release from the organization.
The current board members’ terms in District 6, 7 and 8 expire on June 30.
District 6 includes the counties of Hayes, Frontier, Gosper, Phelps, Kearney, Hitchcock, Red Willow, Furnas and Harlan.
Ted Schrock, the current District 6 director, has indicated he will pursue re-appointment.
District 7 includes the counties of Boyd, Holt, Antelope, Garfield, Wheeler, Boone, Platte, Valley, Greeley and Nance.
David Merrell, the current District 7 director, has indicated he will not pursue re-appointment.
District 8 includes the counties of Sioux, Dawes, Box Butte, Sheridan, Scotts Bluff, Banner, Kimball, Morrill, Cheyenne, Garden, Deuel, Cherry, Keya Paha, Brown, Rock, Grant, Hooker, Thomas, Blaine, Loup, Arthur, McPherson, Logan, Custer, Keith, Lincoln, Perkins, Chase and Dundy.
Andy Groskopf, the current District 8 director, has indicated that he will pursue re-election.
Appointments to the board for these three district directors are made by the Governor of Nebraska. Any candidate seeking appointment may place his or her name on the candidacy list by filing a petition with the Nebraska Corn Board.
Candidates must be citizens of Nebraska, be 21 years or older and grow corn, deriving a substantial portion of their income from the operation.
Board members who currently represent these districts are also eligible to re-petition.
Petitions may be obtained by writing the Nebraska Corn Board (P.O. Box 95107, Lincoln, NE 68509-5107), by calling 800-632-6761 or emailing nikki.bentzinger@nebraska.gov.
A candidacy petition must carry the signatures of at least 50 corn producers from that district.
All petitions must be received by the Nebraska Corn Board no later than 5 p.m. CT May 21, 2021. Faxed copies do not qualify.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!