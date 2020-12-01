Nebraska Corn Board seeks candidates for 3 districts

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Board is seeking candidates for three positions on the, according to a press release from the organization.

The current board members’ terms in District 6, 7 and 8 expire on June 30.

District 6 includes the counties of Hayes, Frontier, Gosper, Phelps, Kearney, Hitchcock, Red Willow, Furnas and Harlan.

Ted Schrock, the current District 6 director, has indicated he will pursue re-appointment.

District 7 includes the counties of Boyd, Holt, Antelope, Garfield, Wheeler, Boone, Platte, Valley, Greeley and Nance.

David Merrell, the current District 7 director, has indicated he will not pursue re-appointment.

District 8 includes the counties of Sioux, Dawes, Box Butte, Sheridan, Scotts Bluff, Banner, Kimball, Morrill, Cheyenne, Garden, Deuel, Cherry, Keya Paha, Brown, Rock, Grant, Hooker, Thomas, Blaine, Loup, Arthur, McPherson, Logan, Custer, Keith, Lincoln, Perkins, Chase and Dundy.

Andy Groskopf, the current District 8 director, has indicated that he will pursue re-election.