Nebraska Corn Board seeks candidates for at-large position

The Nebraska Corn Board is seeking candidates for its at-large director position, to represent the entire state. Districts 2 and 3 in southeast Nebraska are also up for appointment, for terms beginning July 1.

Candidates must be Nebraska residents who are at least 21 years old. They must have been actively engaged in growing corn for a period of at least five years and derive a substantial portion of their income from growing corn, the Corn Board said in a press release.

A candidacy petition must carry the signatures of at least 50 other corn producers.

Petitions may be obtained by contacting the Nebraska Corn Board at 402-471-2676, emailing ncb.info@nebraska.gov or writing to 245 Fallbrook Blvd. Suite 204, Lincoln, NE 68521.

All petitions must be received by the board no later than 5 p.m. CT May 19. Faxed copies do not qualify.

The at-large appointment will be made by the board and Governor Jim Pillen will appoint district representatives from the lists of qualified candidates.

Jay Reiners, the current at-large director, has indicated he will pursue reappointment.

The Nebraska Corn Board is funded through a producer checkoff investment of ½-cent-per-bushel checkoff on all corn marketed in the state and is managed by nine farmer directors. The mission of the Nebraska Corn Board is to promote the value of corn by creating opportunities.