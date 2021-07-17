Nebraska Corn Board targets motorists in California

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Board has provided infrastructure grants to fuel retailers and supported local ethanol expansion within the state. To complement this work, NCB is additionally boosting ethanol demand in population-dense areas, like California. NCB recently partnered with Pearson Fuels to help two fuel retailers in Los Angeles County — the most populous county in the U.S. — offer consumers E85 (an 85% ethanol blend).

Flex fuel vehicle owners in the Chatsworth suburb (within Los Angeles city limits) and in Agoura Hills (located in the Santa Monica Mountains region) will have additional access to E85 through the retail conversions. E85 provides numerous benefits to consumers, including a higher-octane rating, lower cost, and the fuel is cleaner burning. In fact, ethanol has been proven to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 46% compared to traditional gasoline, which is appealing to environmentally conscious consumers in California, who are looking for lower-carbon energy options.