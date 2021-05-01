Nebraska corn farmers to invest $2.2B planting 9.9M acres

LINCOLN — Nebraska corn farmers will plant 9.9 million acres of corn in 2021 according to the latest “Prospective Plantings” report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. If these planting estimates hold up, Nebraska corn farmers will invest nearly $2.2 billion dollars into the state’s economy over a two-month period. This amount is a result of inputs, such as seed, fuel and fertilizer, but does not include land costs, labor or equipment. Despite the seemingly high investments now, the full economic impact will be realized over time.

“Agriculture is an industry filled with risk and heavily reliant on Mother Nature,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of the Nebraska Corn Board. “Despite the uncertainty, Nebraska’s farmers are passionate about producing an abundant supply of food, fuel and fiber, which shows through their yearly investments during the planting season. The economic impact of agriculture to Nebraska is substantial. It’s truly our No. 1 industry.”

Farmers in Nebraska historically begin to plant their corn in mid-April and try to finish by mid-May. However, weather often dictates when farmers can plant. The latest crop progress report issued by the USDA, released Monday, showed Nebraska farmers are 6% completed with corn planting, which is behind where the state was at this time last year (17%), and behind the five-year average (15%).