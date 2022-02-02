 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska Corn Growers Association celebrates 50 years
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Growers Association is celebrating its 50th anniversary. At their annual meeting, NeCGA kicked off 2022 as the 50th year of the association. Forming in 1972, the association has been active in programs within advocacy, education and leadership development.

“When I think of the history of this association, there’s quite a resume of accomplishments entailing numerous segments of state and federal ag policy that has shaped how we do business on our operations,” said Andy Jobman, NeCGA board president. “All of these accomplishments that NeCGA has played a role in, started with the idea from a farmer.”

