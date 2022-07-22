Nebraska Corn Growers Association continues 50th anniversary celebration

LINCOLN — As we push halfway through the calendar year, the Nebraska Corn Growers Association continues to reflect on the past 50 years, while also looking ahead. The 50th anniversary banquet, scheduled for Aug. 19, will culminate this year of celebration.

“This is a key milestone for our grassroots membership and our association,” said Andy Jobman, NeCGA president and a Gothenburg farmer. “It is time to recognize past leaders, reflect back on successful resolution to issues — but just as importantly look ahead on how the association will play a key role in challenges and opportunities over the next 50 years.”

“The goal is to leave the industry better than we found it, whether its ethanol policy, crop insurance policy, trade biotechnology development or the technology we use on our farms,” Jobman said. “Making sure our growers have the tools in front of them that allow them to operate successfully and help make sure that they are profitable and can pass that farm from one generation to the next.”