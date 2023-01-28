Nebraska Corn Growers Association elects officers, at-large directors

YORK — Members of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association gathered at the Holthus Convention Center on Jan. 17 for their annual meeting to conduct business and elect at-large board members.

Following the meeting, NeCGA held a regular board meeting where the election of officers was completed, the organization said in a press release.

During the meeting, NeCGA delegates elected two at-large members to the board of directors, Amy Harsch of Wood River and Steve Ebke of Daykin. Harsch and Ebke will serve three-year terms.

Harsh and her husband, Kevin, farm in rural Wood River and own Prairie Fire Ag Solutions. Ebke is a fourth-generation farmer near Daykin where he and his wife, Debra, reside.

Ebke has spent 38 years growing corn, soybeans and winter wheat on irrigated and dry land. Following the meeting, Chris Grams of Upland was elected to serve as president for 2023.

Grams is a fifth-generation farmer in Franklin County where he and his wife Brielle raise corn and soybeans and utilize cover crops in the fall. Grams is also a sales associate under Bolt Seed for Pioneer Hybrids.

Additional officers elected include Michael Dibbern of Cairo, vice president; and Dave Warner of Albion, treasurer. Re-elected to secretary was Dave Merrell of St. Edward. Andy Jobman of Gothenburg moved to chairman following two years as president. Completing his term as chairman was Dan Nerud.

“The board of directors greatly appreciates the passion and time spent by Andy and Dan in advancing the mission of NeCGA,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of the association. “I look forward to welcoming the new officers and board members as we continue representing NeCGA members in policy, leadership development and education.”

NeCGA is a grassroots commodity organization that works to enhance the profitability of corn producers. NeCGA has more than 2,400 dues-paying members in Nebraska. NeCGA is affiliated with the National Corn Growers Association, which has more than 36,000 dues-paying members nationwide.