Nebraska Crop Production Clinics go virtual

The 2021 Nebraska Crop Production Clinics will look different this winter as they are going virtual across the state. Clinics will feature various topics including regional crop issues, agribusiness management, pesticide safety education, pesticide application technology, ag technology and more. This program will feature live presentations via Zoom throughout January. Participants are welcome to attend any day of the clinic, only one day is required, but should understand that topics will cater specifically to different regions of the state. For example, Tuesday meetings will focus on the Panhandle/western region; Wednesdays will focus on the central region; and Thursdays will focus on the eastern portion of Nebraska.

The following is a list of clinic dates in January:

» Tuesday, Jan. 5, 12, 19, western focus.

» Wednesday, Jan. 6, 13, 20, central focus.

» Thursday, Jan. 7, 14, 21, eastern focus.

While technology or broadband width may not be available, certain counties around the state are hosting in-person “watch parties” for participants. Availability of in-person locations is limited and will greatly depend on local health district guidelines.

Pre-registration will be required this year, no exceptions will be made, especially for any in-person locations. Per UNL and local health district guidelines, these events will follow all local mask mandates, if applicable. Any county in the “red” risk dial will not be able to host the training in person. In-person locations may become limited as winter progresses and directed health measures change. Therefore, the 100% virtual option is preferred, if possible. Certified Crop Advisor credits are available. Crop Production Clinics are an excellent opportunity for commercial, non-commercial and private applicators to renew their pesticide license. Commercial/non-commercial applicators can renew their pesticide license in the ag plant and demonstration/research categories during these clinics. Registration information and a full list of highlighted topics can be found at agronomy.unl.edu/cpc. Questions can be directed to Chris Proctor by emailing caproctor@unl.edu or calling 402-472-5411 or by contacting Connie Hansen at chansen1@unl.edu or by calling 402-472-8747.