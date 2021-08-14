Nebraska Defense Counsel Association presents awards to area lawyers

The Nebraska Defense Counsel Association recently presented three awards to outstanding lawyers in Nebraska. Two of the three awards went to practicing attorneys at the law firm of Lamson Dugan & Murray, LLC.

The association awarded Daniel Chesire the Master’s Emeritus award for the body of his defense work for clients over the course of his four-decadecareer. His daughter Kelly Chesire, who is also a lawyer, presented the award. Dan Chesire has a long history of successfully representing defense clients in state and federal court in Omaha and outstate Nebraska, according to a press release from the law firm.

The association also presented its Defense Counsel of the Year Award to Lamson Dugan & Murray lawyer Mark Novotny. Novotny has tried 76 lawsuits in his long career and won 68 of them. He primarily defends medical malpractice cases, but represents other corporations as well in both state and federal court.