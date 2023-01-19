Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s annual poster contest celebrates Nebraska agriculture

LINCOLN — From the food we eat, to the clothes we wear, agriculture positively impacts all of us. To highlight and celebrate agriculture’s many contributions, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture is sponsoring a student poster contest.

NDA’s annual poster contest is in its 20th year and is open to all Nebraska students in first through sixth grades. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Nebraska Agriculture.”

“Agriculture gives us a lot to be grateful for and a lot to celebrate,” Vinton said. “I look forward to seeing the students’ creativity as they share their ideas of what Nebraska agriculture looks like to them.”

“NDA’s poster contest highlights Nebraska’s number one industry and reminds all Nebraskans that agriculture is a big part of all of our lives,” said NDA Director Sherry Vinton. “The contest also gives parents and teachers an opportunity to talk with students about agriculture and the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products.”

NDA’s poster contest is divided into three age categories: first and second grade students; third and fourth grade students; and fifth and sixth grade students, in any Nebraska public, private or home school. Entries must be received at NDA’s office by March 1.

NDA will announce the winners of this year’s poster contest during National Ag Week, March 19 to 25. NDA will feature winning entries from this year’s contest on its website and in promotional materials and publications.

Poster contest rules and official entry forms are available online at the newly updated “Kids Page” on the NDA website at nda.nebraska.gov/kids.

For more information, contact Christin Kamm at christin.kamm@nebraska.gov.