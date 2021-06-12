Nebraska Department of Agriculture selects students to attend annual ag event

LINCOLN — What started years ago as a way of connecting high school students with agriculture is still going strong today. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute, the longest running program of its kind in the nation. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture coordinates NAYI with the help of the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council. NDA has announced the high school juniors and seniors selected to attend NAYI’s golden anniversary celebration this summer.

NAYI is a week-long event featuring speakers, workshops, agricultural education, networking with peers and industry leaders, professional development opportunities and leadership experience. This year, NAYI will be held July 12 to 16, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus. NAYI is made possible through numerous donations from agricultural businesses, commodity groups and industry organizations.

NAYI and additional youth learning opportunities throughout the year are organized by the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council. The 21 college students who serve on NAYC are chosen by NDA to share their passion and knowledge about agriculture with young people across Nebraska. During NAYI, NAYC members provide valuable insight and advice about agriculture, college coursework and career building.

To learn more about NAYC or NAYI 2021, go to nda.nebraska.gov/nayi. Follow NAYI activities on Facebook by searching and liking the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute. On Twitter, follow @THE_NAYC or the hashtag “#NAYI21.”