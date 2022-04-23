 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska Department of Human Health and Services to launch new benefits portal

Local News

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will launch a new benefit application, the iServe Nebraska Portal, that will provide a modern and easy-to-use system for Nebraskans to apply for DHHS benefits and services.

The new portal is a single online application for Nebraskans to apply for Medicaid and Economic Assistance benefits. This online application will help save time for those applying for benefits, as they will only need to enter their basic information once.

Beginning Monday, Nebraskans will see a new benefit application look and feel once they access the portal via the DHHS homepage to apply for or manage benefits. On the new portal homepage, Nebraskans will be able to access all of the features currently available through ACCESSNebraska.

For more information, email iServeNebraskaOCM@Nebraska.gov.

