Nebraska Department of Transportation reminds public of sign placement rules

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Transportation is reminding the public that it is unlawful to place political campaign signs, or any unpermitted signs, on state highway and interstate right-of-way. This includes intersections, medians, entrance and exit ramps, sidewalks and the ditches and lands that make up the right-of-way bordering the length of each roadway.

NDOT maintenance crews will remove any signs that are improperly placed. These signs will be stored for a brief time in the maintenance yards throughout the state where the owners may reclaim them.

The public is advised to reference local regulations for questions regarding a specific location and to keep in mind that violation of local sign ordinances may result in a fine.

Those needing further information concerning the boundaries of state right-of-way corridors or seeking sign permit information should contact their local district permit officer listed below. Inquiries may also be made to NDOT’s Right-of-Way Division office at 402-479-4463.