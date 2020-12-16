Nebraska Department of Transportation unveils STIP amendment

The Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration require each state highway agency to develop a Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The STIP must list all highway and transit projects that will be using federal funds, as well as all regionally significant transportation projects using non-federal funding sources. It covers a period of four years and in Nebraska is updated every year on Oct. 1. Periodically, the Nebraska Department of Transportation must amend the STIP to add or remove projects, make adjustments to funding sources or estimates and to update a project’s scope.

An amendment, referred to as Amendment 2 to the 2021-24 STIP, is available for public comment on the NDOT website at dot.nebraska.gov/projects/publications/stip until 5 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

The FHWA and the FTA will not approve the revision until the public comment period has ended and comments have been evaluated and incorporated in the revision as appropriate.

Copies of the Public Involvement Plan for the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s STIP are available from each of the eight district offices.