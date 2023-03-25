The USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service issued its weekly Nebraska Direct Hay Report on Thursday.

The report included the following notation:

“Compared to last week bales of alfalfa and grass hay sold steady. Ground and delivered alfalfa steady to 10.00 lower. Ground and delivered cornstalks steady to 10.00 lower. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets 10.00 higher, dehydrated alfalfa pellets steady. Round bales of cornstalks steady. Demand was very good for all hay products.

“Supplies are getting tight in most areas. However, some bales of hay are hitting the market as some cattlemen think they have enough to get them to summer grass. Plus, many of these cattlemen have pivots of alfalfa or other forages they can bale throughout the 2023 growing season.

“As of March 23, US Drought monitor still shows much of the state in severe to extreme drought conditions. These areas had several inches of snow this winter. Ole, Mother Nature need to bring on the April showers for additional top and sub moisture and to aid in the perennial forage growth.”

Confirmed sales and asking prices are shown below. All prices are per ton, F.O.B./delivered, unless noted otherwise.

In the Platte Valley:

Good alfalfa, 50 large round bales sold for $230.

Ground alfalfa, asking price was $275 to $285.

Alfalfa pellets, 15% sun cured, ask price was $390

Alfalfa pellets, 17% dehydrated, ask price was $350.

Corn stalks, 25 large round bales sold for $100.

Corn stalks, ground, ask price was $155.

In western Nebraska:

Ground alfalfa, ask price was $275.

Corn stalks, 200 large round bales sold for $115.

In central Nebraska:

Good alfalfa, 25 large round bales sold for $225.

Ground alfalfa, ask price was $285.

Corn stalks, 1550 large round bales sold for $100 to $110.

Ground corn stalks, ask price was $160.

Good prairie/meadow grass, 50 large round bales sold for $225.

Good prairie/meadow grass, 100 large round bales sold for $215 to 220.

In eastern Nebraska:

Premium alfalfa, 100 small square bales sold for $10 per bale.

Premium grass, 100 small square bales sold for $8 per bale.