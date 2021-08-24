Nebraska Drug Overdose Awareness Week starts Aug. 25

Today marks the beginning of Nebraska Drug Overdose Awareness Week, according to a press release. The week runs through Tuesday, which is international Drug Overdose Awareness Day.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020 drug overdose deaths rose to more than 93,000 people in the United States. Recently, there has been an increase in overdoses from drugs being laced with fentanyl.

“We can all do our part to be part of the solution,” said Amy Holman, project coordinator for the Nebraska Pharmacists Association. ”Aug. 31st was established as International Drug Overdose Awareness Day to increase public knowledge about the severity of drug overdose, and Nebraska Drug Overdose Awareness Week is aimed at letting people know how they can help and to remember those that have been lost to drug overdose.”

The public is encouraged to wear purple on Tuesday and share pictures on Nebraska MEDS Drug Disposal (@NebraskaMeds) and Stop Overdose Nebraska (@StopODNE) Facebook pages to be entered to win prizes.