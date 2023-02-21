LINCOLN — The Nebraska Dry Pea and Lentil Commission will have its next meeting on March 1 at the High Plains Agricultural Lab in Sidney, 3257 Road 109. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. MT.

During the meeting, the NDPLC board will receive reports from members on committee activities as well as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

They will review funding proposals for the first time and determine travel and participation in upcoming meetings and events.

The public is welcome to attend any open portion of the meeting. Interested individuals may contact the NWB office for a copy of the detailed agenda or for more information.