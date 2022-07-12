Nebraska Elder Justice Training is Aug. 10

Lincoln — The 12th annual Elder Justice Training will be live-streamed by Nebraska Public Media from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness and provide information to attorneys, nurses, social workers, bankers, long-term care administrators and other interested professionals on the current issues facing older people in Nebraska, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release.

The event is open to the public. There is no cost to attend but registration is needed to receive the link to the livestream or to attend a remote location.

Registration opened July 1 and will run through Aug. 8. More than 200 professionals have already registered. The link for registering can be found at dhhs.ne.gov/agingtraining. For information, call 402-471-2307.

For those that don’t have internet access, remote sites will be hosted in Beatrice, Hastings, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte and Scottsbluff. These addresses and sites will be furnished upon registration to the participant.

The training has been approved for continuing education credits for nurses through Iowa Western Community College and continuing legal education approved by the Nebraska Mandatory Continuing Legal Education Commission for lawyers. Opening remarks will be given by Dr. Julie Masters, Terry Haney chair of Gerontology at UNO.

Presenters include Cindy Koenig-Warnke, Lincoln Police Department; Anne Byers, Nebraska Information Technology Commission; Nancy Meier, UNL; Lorie Thomas, Region 6 Behavioral Healthcare; Chuck Bentjen, lawyer; Jason Davis, DHHS Medicaid and Long-Term Care; Jen Baker, CHI Health; Judge Holly Parsley, Lancaster County Court; Marla Fischer, Office of Public Guardian; Josie Schafer, UNO Center for Public Affairs Research; and Ryan Sothan, Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

The event is co-sponsored by AARP Nebraska, DHHS State Unit on Aging, UNO Department of Gerontology, and Legal Aid of Nebraska.