LINCOLN — Staff from Nebraska’s Enable Savings plan will be holding several mobile outreach offices in late May to help educate eligible members of the public of the benefits of the program, as well as answering questions about opening or adjusting Enable plans, according to a press release.

Nebraska’s Enable Savings Plan was established by the Nebraska Legislature in 2015 after the Achieving a Better Life Experience Act was signed into federal law. The law allows Nebraskans (and residents of other states) with certain disabilities to create tax-advantaged ABLE savings accounts to pay for qualified disability-related expenses. Go to enablesavings.com for more information.

“Having an Enable plan can be lifechanging for the participants. Unfortunately, too many people who qualify for an account may not even be aware help is out there. These outreach efforts will help reach those folks who need this help,” said Stacy Pfeifer, Director of the Enable Saving Plan.

Locations for the mobile offices are as listed. Times are Central unless otherwise noted.

May 23

Kearney: 10 a.m., The Welcome Room at Healthy Blue, 2714 Second Ave, Suite A. Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83776952170.

North Platte: 1 p.m., North Platte Opportunity Center, 501 N. Bryan Ave. Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87579473435.

Alliance: 4 p.m MT, Region I Office of Human Development, 319 Black Hills Ave. Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84768280848.

May 24

Rapid City: 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Black Hills Works, 3650 Range Rd., Rooms 1 & 2.

May 25

Ainsworth: 10 a.m. ESU 17, 207 N. Main St. Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83834961298

O’Neill: 1 p.m. O’Neill Public Library, 601 E. Douglas St. Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84309633907

Columbus: 4 p.m., NorthStar Services, 2866 48th Ave. Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85276272320.