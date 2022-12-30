Nebraska Extension announces upcoming meetings

Nebraska Extension has announced a series of ag-related meetings and workshops across the state covering a wide range of topics.

Estate planning workshop

Nebraska Extension in Buffalo County will host an Estate Planning Workshop for farmers and ranchers from 6:30-9 p.m. on Wednesday in Kearney at the Buffalo County Extension Office, 1400 E. 34th St.

Allan Vyhnalek, Extension educator for farm and ranch transition and succession, will offer tools and strategies to effectively plan, start and complete estate plans, offer background on common mistakes during the process and highlight essential considerations for creating and carrying out estate and succession plans.The workshop is free to attend, and registration is required by Tuesday. To register, call the Nebraska Extension in Buffalo County at 308-236-1235.

Ag land management meetings

Nebraska Extension and the Center for Agricultural Profitability at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will host a series of in-person workshops covering agricultural land management and leasing considerations for 2023. They will be held at locations across the state during the winter months.

The workshops will offer updated leasing information relevant to landlords and tenants, including tips for communication and negotiating.

Topics addressed include equitable rental rates, managing and adjusting farmland leases, landlord-tenant issues, pasture leasing, crop share leasing and other management considerations.

The presentations will be led by Allan Vyhnalek, Extension educator specializing in farm and ranch transition and succession, and Jim Jansen, Extension agricultural economist. Both are with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability.The meetings are free to attend, but registration is required for each event. The schedule and registration information for two local locations are listed below. A complete schedule for additional meetings this winter is available at cap.unl.edu/succession.

Holdrege: 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at the Ag Center on the Fairgrounds, 1308 Second St., 308-995-4222.

Hastings: 9 a.m.-noon Thursday at the Adams County Extension Office, 2975 S. Baltimore Ave., 402-462-3247.

Post drought meeting

A post drought meeting for the Sandhills will be held Jan. 9 at the Arthur County Fairgrounds, south of the intersection of Cullinan and Hickory streets in Arthur, with a social beginning at 5:30 p.m., meal at 6 p.m. and the program starting at 6:30 p.m.

The program is being sponsored by Zoetis, Nebraska Cattlemen and Nebraska Extension.

The program topics and speakers are:

“Tax Management During Drought,” by Randy Saner, beef systems Nebraska Extension educator.

“Pasture and Range Management During and After Drought,” by Mitch Stephenson, UNL range and forage specialist.

“Nutrition During and After Drought,” by Randy Saner, beef systems Nebraska Extension educator.

Extension programs are open to all.

There is no cost to attend the program, but you must register by Saturday to ensure there will be enough food.

To register, call 308-532-2683 or email rsaner2@unl.edu.

Women in Ag land leasing program

Nebraska Extension will be hosting a four-part series program, “The Power of Negotiation and Communication: Land Leasing Strategies for Midwestern Ag Women,” at numerous sites in Nebraska this winter, including Central City, Lexington and North Platte.

The series will focus on writing agricultural lease agreements, landlord-tenant relationships, negotiations and conservation practices. Workshops run from 5:30-8:30 p.m. CT Jan. 18, Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and Feb. 8.

Keynote speakers will simulcast to each location, and each site will provide additional speakers and hands-on activities. Dinner will be included.

Workshops seek to help participants increase their awareness of local land values and cash rental rates as well as the factors that influence them.

They will also cover the importance of having a written lease and the items that should be included in it to ensure an equitable agreement for all parties.

Participants will learn negotiation strategies as well as best practices to help improve relationships between landlords and tenants. Conservation programs will also be covered, so that women will have a greater understanding of compliance requirements and increase their awareness of voluntary conservation programs that are available to them.

Fees are included by participating in this program and a virtual option is available for those unable to attend a workshop site, although in-person attendance for each date is encouraged to better network with other attendees and interact with speakers.

Registration is required by Jan. 13.

For more information and to register, go to wia.unl.edu/negotiation.

Further questions may be directed to Jessica Groskopf, Nebraska Women in Ag program director, by calling 308-632-1247 or emailing jgroskopf2@unl.edu.