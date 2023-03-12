Nebraska Extension wants to hear from cow-calf producers about their mineral supplementation practices. The information will help establish research and educational priorities.

In order to meet their needs, “we must first understand what producers are doing, what they know, what they don’t know, and what questions they may have,” reads a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension press release.

The survey can be accessed at go.unl.edu/mineralsurvey.

Survey responses will be utilized for future research, educational programming, and resource development. Additionally, Nebraska cow-calf producers can express their interest in having their operation included in future on-farm mineral supplementation research.

For more information, contact Jesse Fulton at 308-633-0158 or jesse.fulton@unl.edu or Mary Drewnoski at 402-472-6289 or mary.drewnoski@unl.edu.