Nebraska Extension celebrates National Apple Month

October is National Apple Month. The new crop of apples should be available in local grocery stores and might be available from local apple growers. Apples are commercially grown in 36 states, they come in all shades of red, green and yellow, range in size from a little bigger than a cherry to as big as a grapefruit.

There are about 2,500 varieties of apples grown in the United States, according to a press release from Nebraska Extension. Red and golden delicious, Fuji and Granny Smith are varieties that are available year-round. Varieties vary from sweet or tart, soft and smooth, or crisp and crunchy, depending on which of this favorite fruit is chosen. Apples are a great snack or are delicious cut up in a salad. Many varieties are used in cooked products including: Braeburn, gala, Granny Smith, golden delicious, honeycrisp and honey gold. Pie apples many times are golden delicious, Braeburn, jonagold, jonathan and Granny Smith.

One of the most popular varieties is red delicious, the world’s most widely planted apple. It is red, juicy, rich and sweet.

Honey Crisp has distinct two-tone markings, is crisp and juicy and has an excellent storage life. Granny Smith has a mouthwatering tartness, is green and perfect for baking. Fuji is orange/red, sweet and crisp and came from Japan. gala has a noticeably sweet flavor and aroma. It is reddish orange.

Apples are a good source of fiber and vitamin C. They are also fat, cholesterol and sodium free. Almost half the vitamin C is just underneath the skin, so, eat the skin too. For more information about apples, contact your local UNL Extension office or on the web at food.unl.edu/tags/apple.