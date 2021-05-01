Nebraska Extension crop clinic courses available

LINCOLN — Nebraska Extension is bringing growers and agribusiness professionals a new way to keep up to date with research-based information in crop management and production. For the first time, the popular, long-running crop management diagnostic clinics are offered via an e-learning online option.

Bringing the clinics online provides a convenient, self-paced opportunity to earn certified crop advisor continuing education credits from the comfort of the home, office or possibly even the tractor cab.

The sessions were recorded at the Crop Management Diagnostic Clinic site at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center. The clinic site includes crop growth and development at a range of vegetative/reproductive growth stages for corn and soybeans.

Presentations, plot tours and activities of the traditional clinics were professionally filmed for the midwest soil health clinic and the midwest corn and soybean crop management diagnostic clinics. Learn from the unbiased expertise of university experts and plot demonstrations.