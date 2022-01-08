Nebraska Extension: Don’t store perishable food outdoors

During the winter months when outdoor temperatures are low, the idea of storing some foods outdoors may be a common practice, or at least a logical option. The University of Nebraska Extension is urging people to understand the potential health risks of improperly chilling food which is to be eaten later. There are true risks when food is stored in unconventional methods, Extension said in a press release.

Perishable foods like meat, eggs, dairy products, cut fruit and vegetables, and leftovers are stored in the refrigerator to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria which can cause food poisoning. Refrigeration also extends the shelf life of other products, like condiments, and makes shelf-stable beverages more refreshing.

A refrigerator and freezer provide a controlled, protective environment for foods. These appliances maintain a constant temperature which protects food best. Cold food needs to stay cold. Bacteria begins to grow and multiply quickly in food when temperatures rise above 40 degrees Fahrenheit. When bacteria are active in food their growth compromises the food safety.