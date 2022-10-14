Nebraska Extension hosting crop insurance workshop

Nebraska Extension, with Colorado State University Extension and Kansas State Extension, will be hosting a series of crop insurance workshops in Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas.

This program is open to crop insurance professionals, producers and those who wish to increase their knowledge about risk management and ability to design a risk management plan. Topics of interest include livestock risk protection, farm bill, crop/livestock market outlook, crop insurance fraud, macro-economic trends and current climate trends.

The Nebraska workshop will take place on Wednesday at the Heartland Event Center, 700 E. Stolley Park Road, in Grand Island. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the workshop concludes at 3:30 p.m.

To register, go to online cvent.me/R5qeL3, call 402-472-4923 or send a letter to Crop Insurance Workshop, 102 Filley Hall, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln, NE 68583-0922.

For more information about the workshop, go to cropwatch.unl.edu/2022/crop-insurance-workshop-oct-19-grand-island.

Questions can be directed to Cory Walters, agricultural economist, at 402-472-0366 or cwalters7@unl.edu.