Nebraska Extension hosting multi-cooker workshop
Local News

Nebraska Extension will host a electric multi-cooker workshop from 6 to 7 p.m. March 17 at the Wet Central Research, Extenson and Education Center, 402 W. State Farm Road.

The workshop will help people learn safe procedures to making nutritious meals and will offer tips to using a multi-cooker along with proven recipes, according to an Extension press release.

Cost is $10, and includes recipes, tip sheets and food samples. Participants must register by March 15 by calling 308-532-2683.

For more information contact, Brenda Aufdenkamp at 308-532-2683 or baufdenkamp1@unl.edu.

