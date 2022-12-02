Nebraska Extension hosting solar electric workshop

Nebraska Extension will be offering several workshops across the state focusing on solar electric for farms, homes and businesses. This workshop is for homeowners, farmers and business owners who are interested in exploring solar photovoltaic systems, according to a press release.

The workshop will review the function, feasibility and economic return of solar electric systems for farms, homes and businesses. Each solar installation is unique, and individuals have their own reasons for exploring solar installations. This workshop will help decide if solar is right for you, by learning about how systems work, safety, the value of electricity, value of incentives and how to evaluate quotes from installers.

The workshop speaker will be Nebraska Extension educator John Hay, who has 10 years’ experience doing solar economic analysis and installed solar at his home in 2017.

Several workshops will be held across the state during the month of December, but the closest locations are listed below:

Thursday, 4 to 6 p.m. MT — Keith Co. Fairgrounds, 1000 E. 4th St., Ogallala.

Dec. 15, 6 to 8 p.m. — Merrick Co. 4-H Building, 1784 Fairgrounds Road, Central City.

To register, go to go.unl.edu/solarworkshops2022. Questions can be directed to John Hay at Jhay2@unl.edu or by calling 402-472-0408.