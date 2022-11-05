Nebraska Extension hosting Weed Science School

Nebraska Extension will host a Weed Science School from 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Eastern Nebraska Research Extension and Education Center, 1071 County Road G, near Mead.

Topics of interest covered at this meeting will include: weed management surveys; the future of weed management; herbicide options and cover crops; spot herbicide application technology; spray quality and carrier rate for drift management; soybean response to 2,4-D and dicamba; and off target injury in specialty crops.

Speakers include faculty from University of Nebraska, University of Missouri, and research technicians from Greeneye Technology.

CCA credits are available for participants and registration begins at 8:30 a.m. There is no fee to attend and lunch will be provided.

For more information, including an agenda, or to RSVP for meal planning purposes, go to agronomy.unl.edu/weedscienceschool.

Questions can be directed to Amit Jhala, Extension weed specialist, at amit.jhala@unl.edu and 402-472-1534, or Jenny Rees, Extension educator jenny.rees@unl.edu and 402-362-5508.