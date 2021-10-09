Nebraska Extension: Keep health in mind with food in the field

With 18-plus hour workdays, the stress of the weather, markets and limited healthy, one-handed dining options, it’s easy to put health on the back burner during the busy seasons of planting and harvest. Nebraska Extension is offering tips for making healthy choices during harvest, planting, as well as year round.

Start with field friendly fruits and vegetables: Eating a salad while driving a combine is not the easiest or safest choice, so consider more field-friendly options. Sugar snap peas, carrots, cherry tomatoes, sliced bell peppers, radishes and cucumbers are all able to be eaten raw and one-handed, making them great options for the field, Nebraska Extension said in a press release.

For fruits, choose those that don’t have to be peeled and aren’t overly juicy. Apples, grapes, berries and pre-sliced oranges fit the bill. Looking for even greater convenience? 100% juices count as a serving of fruits or vegetables and are a great option during harvest. Strive to include fruits or vegetables with each meal.

Small swaps can make all the difference. Sometimes boosting your health is as simple as making a small swap to a meal or snack you already enjoy.

When cooking with ground beef, use a lean 90/10 option most often. Choose whole grains for added fiber and nutrients in every bite.