Nebraska Extension offering food safety training course

Nebraska Extension is offering food safety training courses at three locations in west central Nebraska for food handlers and food managers.

Nationwide, numerous foodborne illnesses have occurred during the last few years. ost of the reported foodborne illness outbreaks have occurred from food eaten away from home. ServSafe programs are developed by the National Restaurant Association to address the growing food safety concerns of consumers.

In Nebraska, the program is being implemented in cooperation with the state agriculture and health departments, the Nebraska Restaurant Association and Nebraska Extension.

The ServSafe Food Handler program is designed for kitchen employees including but not limited to cooks, dish machine operators, shipment receivers and employees who handle and prepare food in restaurants and other food service establishments. The training provides information on food safety, personal hygiene, using thermometers, preparation, cooking, serving, receiving and storing food safely; and cleaning and sanitizing.

ServSafe Manager Course is designed for restaurant owners and managers, food service handlers, dieticians and dietary managers. The training provides information on sanitation regulations and standards, training employees in sanitation, safe food handling, food microbiology, contamination, foodborne illness and setting up a food safety system.

The food handler courses will be located at:

Lexington — March 30 at the Dawson County Extension Office Meeting Room, Fairgrounds, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway, Lexington, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with registration beginning at 8:15 a.m.

North Platte — March 29 at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center, 402 W. State Farm Road, North Platte, from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. CT with registration beginning at 1:15 p.m.

McCook — March 28 at the Community Building, Fairgrounds, West Fifth and O streets, McCook, from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. CT with registration beginning at 1:15 p.m.

The managers courses will be located at:

Lexington — Oct. 19 at the Dawson County Extension Office Meeting Room, Fairgrounds, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway, Lexington, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with registration beginning at 8:15 a.m.

North Platte — Feb. 9 at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center, 402 W. State Farm Road, North Platte, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT with registration beginning at 8:15 p.m.

McCook — Aug. 9 at the Community Building, Fairgrounds, West Fifth and O streets, McCook, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT with registration beginning at 8:15 p.m.

Extension educators Andrea Nisley, Nancy Frecks and Brenda Aufdenkamp will teach the course. Fifteen employees need to be preregistered to be able to offer the course.

For more information, contact Brenda Aufdenkamp in North Platte at 308-532-2683 or baufdenkamp1@unl.edu.

Registration is available at extension.unl.edu/statewide/lincolnmcpherson/food-safety-training.