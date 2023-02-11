The ServSafe Food Handler Food Safety training course will be offered in three locations in west central Nebraska.

The courses will be located at:

McCook: 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. CT March 28, at the Community Building, Fairgrounds, W. Fifth and O streets, McCook. Registration begins at 1:15 p.m.

North Platte: 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. CT March 29, at the West Central Research, Extension & Education Center, 402 W. State Farm Road. Registration begins at 1:15 p.m.

Lexington: 8:30 a.m. to noon March 30, at the Dawson County Extension Office Meeting Room, Fairgrounds, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway, Lexington. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m.

Registration forms are available at extension.unl.edu/statewide/dawson/servsafe.

The ServSafe Food Handler program is designed for kitchen employees.

ServSafe Food Handler is the second level of the Nebraska Restaurant Association’s Food Safety First Program. The first level is the ServSafe training program for restaurant owners and food service managers.

Extension educators Andrea Nisley, Nancy Frecks and Brenda Aufdenkamp will teach the ServSafe Food Handler course sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension.

Register by March 14 for the Lexington, North Platte and McCook sites. Fifteen employees need to be preregistered to be able to offer the course.

For further information contact these local Extension offices in Lexington at 308-324-5501, in North Platte at 308-532-2683 or in Trenton at 308-334-5666 or toll free at 800-237-5564.